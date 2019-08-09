Rye pupil becomes boss of Hastings skate park for a day

A Rye primary pupil took charge of a popular BMX and skate venue after winning a creative writing contest run by educational charity Inspire Schools.

Rye Community Primary School pupil Leo Harris settled into the hot seat at Source Park in Hastings after winning a superhero-themed creative writing challenge.

In his winning entry for the competition, the eight-year-old described walking to school with Spiderman.

He spent his day at Source Park road-testing its bikes, scooters and facilities; checking first-aid equipment; making sure the venue’s shop was fully stocked; serving customers in the café; and going through HR issues with assistant manager Nicola Miller. After a hard day’s work, he was in no doubt about what he enjoyed most. He said: “My favourite part was watching people do stunts and riding their skate boards.”

Source Park employee George Legg said: “It was great meeting our new boss, Leo. He was tough but fair.”

Inspire Schools works with schools across Sussex, Kent, London and East Anglia, promoting child well-being and educational performance. Its core projects are reading-rewarding scheme Buster’s Book Club and green-travel initiative Active Wow.

They use friendly competition to motivate children to read more at home and walk, ride or scooter to school, and offer prizes including story-time sessions with celebrities and authors and free-entry vouchers to leisure attractions such as Drusillas and Summerfields Leisure Centre. Find out more at Inspireschools.org.uk.