Rye Bonfire: Everything you need to know ahead of 2019 event

Rye Bonfire Society is preparing to light up the town this weekend as its annual bonfire event returns.

The celebrations get underway shortly before 8pm, when a loud maroon signals the start of the procession from Mason Road, Tilling Green Estate.

The procession will then head along Ferry Road to the Crown Inn, before turning left into Cinque Ports Street. It will then march along Tower Street, through Landgate Arch, Hilders Cliff (East Cliff) in to High Street, The Mint, turning right into Wish Ward, Cinque Ports Street, Tower Street, left down Landgate, right into Bedford Place and on to the bonfire site. The chairing down of Rye Fawkes 2019 will take place at 8.30pm before the bonfire is lit by Rye Fawkes 2019 at 8.45pm. This will be followed by the grand fireworks display at 9pm.

Timings are approximate and subject to change.

All streets on the processional route will be closed to traffic from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. There will be no parking on the processional route from 4.30pm – Rye Bonfire Society warns that any vehicles parked on the route after this time will be removed by recovery trucks.

Parking is available in the Gibbett Marsh car park. There is disabled parking concession for up to 20 vehicles (Blue Badge holders only) at the east end of what is normally the Coach Park, next to Rye Railway Station.

The A259 Folkestone – Hastings trunk route will be closed at times between 8pm and 9.30pm to allow the procession and crowds to pass, and will be subject to long delays at other times.

Visitors are told to be aware that is unlikely they will allowed out of the car park before about 10:30pm.

Rye Bonfire Society receives no financial support from public funds in staging this event, which costs over £10,000 a year. All necessary funding is raised by voluntary contributions, program sales and advertising, fundraising events and street collections on the night.

A spokesman for Rye Bonfire Society said: “Without the support of the town’s traders, citizens and visitors, the event could not take place. If you wish the Rye Bonfire to continue as the premier social event in the district’s calendar, please give generously.

“Please do not purchase ‘glow bands’ or any other such merchandise from street traders, they are operating illegally, and we do not get any benefit from them.

“However please feel free to make a donation to one of our official Rye Bonfire collectors on the night!”

For more information, including safety advice, visit http://www.ryebonfire.co.uk/.