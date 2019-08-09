Rural Past Times at Pestalozzi in Sedlescombe

The working countryside will be coming life once again at the weekend when Pestalozzi Village, at Sedlescombe, hosts the annual Rural Past Times event.

The two-day event runs tomorrow (Saturday) and on Sunday (August 11) from 10am to 5pm.

Rural Past Times is an agricultural show where visitors can see vintage machinery and farm horses in action, view country crafts and learn more about countryside pursuits.

There will be wood working, crafts and pet displays, as well as live music and a new vintage and classic cars section.

There will also be a bar and refreshments for visitors.

Cost to enter the event is £6 for those over the age of 14 and £1 for children.

Any profits will be donated to local charities. For more details ring 01424 223572.

