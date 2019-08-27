Robertsbridge teens pedal it to Paris for charity

Two teenagers pedalled from Robertsbridge to Paris to raise money for a charity that helps servicemen and women injured in the line of duty.

Isaac Powell and his friend Ollie Adams undertook the demanding 389-mile ride in aid of Help for Heroes.

The pair cycled from Robertsbridge to Newhaven, where they caught the ferry to Dieppe, then pedalled to Paris, the ride taking four days in total.

Isaac’s dad, John, said: “When Isaac celebrated his 18th birthday on June 6, the 75th anniversary of D-Day, he did not realise it would lead to a demanding four-day cycle ride through France. While celebrating with Ollie, who was also about to turn 18, the lads discussed how very different their lives would have been if they had been a similar age in 1944.

“Touched by the thought of how much servicemen and women gave them and still do they decided to fundraise for Help for Heroes.

“Both keen cyclists and both keen to see the D-Day beaches, they set off on August 14.”

The first day started with a 5am departure for Newhaven, a nap on the ferry and then a further 80 miles. They encountered heavy rain showers, tough head winds and towards the end, punctures. The next day ran smoother with better weather and a slightly less punishing schedule.

The last day included the longest, steepest climb of the ride and punctures a few miles outside of Paris.

John said: “This did not dampen their spirits and they rode happily up the Champs Elysees at 6.30pm to be greeted by a group of friends who had travelled out to cheer them in.”

The pair have raised just over £1,000 so far and would like to thank everyone who supported them.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ollieisaacddaycycle.

