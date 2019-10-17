Roadworks slammed for bringing Hastings and St Leonards to standstill

Motorists have slammed a series of roadworks which they say are bringing the town to a standstill.

Bexhill Road has been gridlocked most of the week due to traffic lights outside the new Aldi site.

As a result there have been long queues of traffic brought about by drivers using Combe Valley Way and Queensway to avoid the A259 roadworks.

There are also temporary traffic lights on Queensway while highways carry out bridge repairs in Battle Road, with overnight closures in place along Queensway for six weeks while the works are carried out.

Other works include bus stop repairs on The Ridge and works at Mount Pleasant Road and the Queens Road roundabout.

Phil Scott, county councillor for the Hollington & Wishing Tree division, said: “Residents in Hastings are sick to the back teeth of road works that have plagued the town for several months.

“We understand that the utility and highways contractors have to carry out these works, indeed we welcome the investment made into our roads’ infrastructure, but the pace at which progress is made on some roads is painfully slow.

“Whether Queensway where the bridge is currently closed over Battle Road or Bexhill Road where traffic moves at a snail’s pace the misery needs to end.

“I have suggested that to progress works contractors need to work later in the evening and at weekends to ensure works are carried out in a timely fashion and that free flowing traffic is once more restored.”

Stewart Smith, business development manager for taxi firm 247 Transport Solutions Ltd, said: “To do that amount of roadworks at the same time is causing gridlock everywhere you go.

“For us time is money and people need to get from A to B. The works are having a knock-on effect on people’s journey times.

“Commutes to work and commutes to school are doubling in time.

“They should be doing the roadworks one at a time, not all at once.

“We can’t promise people cars at the moment with drivers stuck in traffic during rush-hour.”

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “When planning our works we consider a number of factors including traffic volumes, access requirements, noise sensitive areas and proximity to residents, schools, churches and other sensitive sites.

“We need to look at all these aspects and co-ordinate our works to make sure there is the least possible disruption to the communities in which we are working. We often consider night works or weekend working but need to balance these benefits to road users with the availability of resource, safety and potential disruption to residents.

“There have also been emergency utility works across the county, including Hastings. These works are unplanned and can result in disruption and impact to the travelling public. Our Network Management team works closely with the utility companies to do all they can to reduce these disruptions in a safe way.

“With more than 2,000 miles of road network to maintain there will be times that parts of our communities and customers will be delayed or disrupted in their normal journeys and we appreciate their patience and cooperation during these times.”

