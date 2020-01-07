Roadworks due to start on busy Hastings seafront could cause delays for more than a month

Roadworks on the busy A259 at Hastings seafront will mean traffic lights and single lane traffic for more than a month.

The road restrictions will come into force to allow gasworks to take place. The work is being carried out by SGN with looks after the gas network for Southern England.

Hastings seafront roadworks 2 SUS-200701-082345001

They were due to start on January 6 and will be in place until February 17.

An area of road outside the Deluxe amusements has been fenced off and SGN vans and traffic lights are in place, but as of this morning (January 7) the restriction was not yet in place.

