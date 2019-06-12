Reunion to commemorate history of Hastings school

Ark Helenswood Academy will be commemorating the history of their school with a reunion event on Friday, June 28 between 2pm and 7pm.

The school would like to invite alumni and past staff members from Helenswood or as it was formerly known, Hastings High School for girls.

The school are asking that alumni bring a photo of their year group with them on the day so that memories can be shared.

Yvonne Powell, executive principal, said: “We are really looking forward to reuniting Helenswood alumni and to be able to celebrate Helenswood’s significant history. We hope to see many old friends of the school and to recount fond memories together.”

The reunion will take place at the Upper school site building before it closes and the keys are handed back to East Sussex County council.

If you are interested in attending the reunion, please register your interest by contacting info@arkhelenswood.org.

