Remember the dead but fight for the living; Workers Memorial Day commemorated in Hastings

The Mayor of Hastings joined with fellow workers and trade union members as they gathered together to commemorate Workers’ Memorial Day on Sunday, April 28.

Trade unionists, wearing purple ribbons of remembrance, met to mark Workers’ Memorial Day at the tree in Cornwallis Gardens which is dedicated to those killed or injured in the workplace.

Hastings and District Trades Union Council Secretary, Jonathan Lee, said: “It is important to remember all those workers who left to go to the work in the morning, but then did not return to their families at the end of their shift.

“It underlines the fact that taking Health and Safety seriously is not a matter of red tape bureaucracy.

“It is so important for employers to see safety as a priority.”

Hastings Mayor and GMB member, Nigel Sinden, who has worked within the construction sector, said: “Too often health and safety rules are ignored. However, they must be followed to ensure people survive the working day.

“Within the London, Eastern, and South East TUC Region, 41 deaths were reported within the workplace between April 2018 - February 2019, and a total of 140 across the UK.

“The causes of fatalities included everything from falling from height, being hit by moving vehicles, asphyxiation, fire and explosions.

“Workers Memorial Day is commemorated throughout the world and is officially recognised by the UK Government.

“Its motto has always been to ‘Remember the dead: Fight for the living’.”