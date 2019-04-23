Record entries at Westfield Horticultural Society’s Spring Show

Westfield Horticultural Society’s Spring Show has been hailed as a great success with a record number of entries.

The event was held at Westfield Community Hall, on Saturday, April 6 and the society’s Chairman, Catherine Collingwood said it couldn’t have gone better. “What a wonderful display of all things Spring from the gardens of the lovely people of Westfield,” she said.

Westfield Horticultural Society Spring Show 2019 SUS-190423-101736001

“We received a record number of entries for modern times from people of all ages, and were amazed to see so many colourful daffodils and tulips and other Spring flowers.

“We were delighted and proud to have 18 entries from under 16’s and stunned by their talents.

“The Junior cup was awarded to Milo Stratford, 15 for his ball game constructed from metal and acrylic.

“The handicrafts section were also of a very high standard, and the Floral Art had it’s highest number of entries for some time.

Westfield Horticultural Society Spring Show 2019 SUS-190423-101757001

“There were four classes in the Photography section attracting a whopping 44 entries - Birds, Bees & Butterflies, Travel, Dawn to Dusk and Photo Imaging, and also some stunning works of art.

“A delicious dairy free cake was awarded the Lilian Skinner trophy for the best exhibit.

“Many thanks to all who took part, and to Tim White for his fantastic photography which allows us to relive a wonderful show.”

Winners:

Rose Bowl, Nicholas Wilde, most points in Flower, Foliage and Plant Classes

Easter Cup, Margaret Crouch, most points in Vegetable and Cuttings Classes

Spring Vase, Jackie Fellows, best vase of mixed Spring flowers

Alice Button Cup, Debbie Wilde, most points in Home Produce Classes

Lilian Skinner Cup, Liz McCutcheon, best Home Produce exhibit

Berry Goblet, John Brooker, best Handicraft exhibit

Spring Goblet, Nicky Briscall, outstanding Floral Art arrangement

Miniature Cup, Nicky Briscall, best Miniature exhibit

Junior Cup, Milo Stratford, best Junior exhibit in Show

Spring Achievement Cup, Maria Wells, most points in Show by a new Exhibitor

Spring Cup, Jackie Fellows, most points in Show