Reality TV stars in Hastings to promote national Catch the Bus Week

Business and community champion Lord Brett McLean was joined by television personalities Sandi Bogle, Sandra Martin, Linda Lambert, Paul Bohill, Paul Manners and Heavy D in Hastings to help celebrate National Catch The Bus Week.

Stagecoach South East are the main provider of buses throughout East Sussex and Kent that transport thousands of passengers around the County on a daily basis and cover the Hastings and Rother area.

National Catch The Bus Week promotes the positive elements of catching the bus and leaving the car behind as part of an eco friendly campaign aimed at reducing carbon emissions from cars.

Research shows that one bus can provide the same quota of journeys of seventy five cars.

Stagecoach provides all the latest passenger comforts on the Wave buses that serve Rye, St. Leonard’s on sea, Hastings, Bexhill through to Eastbourne, by offering passengers access to free wifi, charge points for mobile devices, high back seating, contactless payments and a regular and a very frequent service.

Stagecoach also offers value for travel with the cheapest megarider ticket in the UK being £15.50 for 7 days unlimited travel with no time restrictions across Hastings to Little Common which equates to £2.22 a day or if purchased via the Stagecoach app is reduced to £14.50 a week.

See also: Local man assaulted woman in front of child

See also: Hastings man in his 40’s fined £6,000 for annoying neighbours by playing loud music