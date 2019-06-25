Rallying call to Ore community to save local treasure

The Save Ore Library Group is on the threshold of holding a public meeting and recruiting volunteers with a view to taking on the running of Ore Community Library.

The Group was founded two years ago in response to plans by East Sussex County Council to close the library.

See also: Popular Hastings beach-side cafe re-opens under new management

Plans to re-open Ore Library as a community-run facility were given the greenlight in June 2018, but little has happened since then.

East Sussex County Council cabinet member Cllr David Elkin said, at the time: “Closing libraries was a very difficult decision prompted by the severe financial pressures we’re under and the changing way in which people access library services, but we’ve always been committed to working with communities that wanted to retain a library in their town or village.

“We recognise the value these community libraries will provide.

Member of the Save Ore Library Group Heather Bishop opened a recent poll on the group’s Facebook page and said: “The opportunity to open the Ore village library as a community library is now open.

“We need a merry band of volunteers, advisors and supporters so we may collate our skills and approach East Sussex County Council.”

“We have waited a long time for this. It is early days but there is much to discuss and work toward.

The Group was founded two years ago in response to plans by East Sussex County Council to close Ore Community Library.

For more information and to get involved, visit the Save Ore Library public Facebook page.

See also: MP Amber Rudd backs campaign to keep Jack in the Green on the May 4 bank holiday

See also: 16 year old boy admitted intent to supply crack cocaine on the streets of St Leonards