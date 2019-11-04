Rain and wind keeps the zombies at bay in Hastings

It seems the walking dead in Hastings are not too keen on wind and rain.

Saturday’s torrential downpour and gale-force winds resulted in a fun Halloween zombie event on Hastings pier being moved to Sunday instead.

Those who turned out enjoyed some fantastic costumes and terrifying make-up as well as a performance by Hastings Coastal Twirlers.

Lord Brett McLean, from Hastings Pier was there to join in the fun.

