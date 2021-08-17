The award was created in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of The Queen’s coronation. This is the MBE for local organisations, being the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK to recognise outstanding work done in their own communities.

Any group doing volunteer work that provides a social, economic or environmental service to the local community can be nominated for the award. Each group is assessed on the benefit it brings to the local community and its standing within that community.

Nominations this year will be accepted until midnight on September 15. The awards are published on June 2 each year, the anniversary of Her Majesty’s coronation. Visit qavs.dcms.gov.uk for details.