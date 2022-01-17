Popular St Leonards seafront cafe closed for six weeks for refurbishment

But there is good news for fans of the must-visit sea-side venue as its kiosk Baby Goat is still open offering fresh hot waffles, coffee and soft drinks.

Goat Ledge, on the lower promenade, near Warrior Square, has become a St Leonards institution and has a reputation for its lively upbeat atmosphere and friendly staff.

Goat Ledge 1 SUS-220117-124904001

The colourful cafe is also famous for its fresh cooked Hastings fish baps, vegan options and selection of ice creams. Sadly the fish baps won’t be back until March.

Baby Goat is open from 10am - 4pm everyday.