Popular Hastings Old Town Pub will be closed over the bank holiday weekend as staff isolate

A notice on the door states: “The Crown is temporarily closed. Members of our team are self-isolating. We are aiming to open on the evening of Wednesday September 1.

The Crown is a popular pub and has won national awards for its food and ambience.

The bank holiday weekend is expected to be one of the busiest of the summer in Hastings with a big food and drink festival taking place on The Stade and good weather predicted.

