Popular Hastings Carnival Week event is in memory of local fisherman killed in the Great Storm of 1987

Hundreds of people lined Crown Lane for the Bike Race on Tuesday as part of the ongoing Hastings Old Town Carnival celebrations - but how many people know the origins of the event?

The start of the race event goes back to Hastings fisherman and boy ashore Jimmy Read, who was killed when hit by flying debris on Hastings beach at the height of the storm.

Jimmy steadfastly refused suggestions to get a motorbike claiming there was no point as he could get anywhere he wanted on his old butcher’s bike.

He was challenged by a friend to ride up Crown Lane, while staying on the saddle and with a £10 note under him. Jimmy won his bet.

Jimmy’s Friend Peter Trickett came up with the idea of the bike race a year after his death and it was Peter who for many years waved the chequered starting flag at the bottom of Crown Lane.

Peter eventually passed away too and the Seaboot Race is held in his memory.

Those taking part in Tuesday’s event were competing for the Jimmy Read Trophy in his memory.

