Popular Hastings beach-front cafe re-opens under new management

The popular Beach Cafe on Hastings seafront has re-opened for the summer.

The cafe, on the Lower Promenade at the end of Bottle Alley, with tables a stone’s throw from the sea, is back in business with a new owner after being closed over the warm Easter period.

New owner Jeremy will be offering good quality fresh coffee as well as cake, ice cream and chips.

