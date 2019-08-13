Popular Country Show on Saturday will raise money for St Michael’s Hospice

The popular Rye and District Country Show returns this weekend and will be raising funds for St Michael’s Hospice

The day-long event takes place at Elm Tree Farm, Icklesham, just off the A259, on Saturday August 17, from 9.30am - 4pm.

As well as the annual Horse and Dog Shows, this year the committee have introduced a Donkey Show, with a variety of classes for donkeys with star qualities to take part in.

There will be an opportunity to browse stalls selling fabulous local produce, crafts, horse, dog and garden accessories, and much more in the Country Living tent; as well as a whole host of food and drink to sample, local trade stands to explore, and great live entertainment.

The Show also sees the return of the fantastic Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, who will open this year’s show at 10am and is a sight not to be missed, as well as the 1st Cinque Ports Rifle Volunteers Corps of Drums will be wowing visitors with their live marching band.

Other attractions at the show include classic cars and vehicles on display.

Entry is £5 per person. Under 16s go free.

To find out the latest about the event, visit the Rye and District Country Show Facebook event page and to register for the Horse, Dog and Donkey Show, and to view the various classes, visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/ryeshow or email ryeshow@stmichaelshospice.com.

