Pop up fish restaurant in Hastings means you can sample the local catch a stone’s throw from the beach

People will be able to enjoy food, including locally caught Hastings fish, cooked by aspiring young chefs at a pop-up restaurant on the Stade during June.

Aspiring Chefs is a new initiative funded by Hastings Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) and the charity Education Futures Trust.

It aims to give local school students first hand kitchen experience alongside professional chefs while offering an affordable menu to customers.

With an emphasis on sustainable, locally caught fish, supplied by Rock-a-Nore Fisheries, fresh produce will also be provided by Tesco Community Champions and FareShare, who redistribute good food otherwise going to waste.

The pop up restaurant opens on Tuesdays between 12.30pm and 2pm and there is no need to book.

The opening dates are June 4, 11, 18 and 25 and July 2, 9, 16 and 23.

The cost is £2 for a soup or starter; £3/£3.50 for a fish main while puddings are £2/£2.50.

A Blessing of the Sea ceremony is taking place on the Stade on Wednesday June 12. Sussex Brass will be playing music from 6pm and the service of blessing starts at 6.30pm.

For more information on the Aspiring Chefs project, visit www.educationfuturestrust.org.

