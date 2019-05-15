Police search Bexhill for vulnerable missing woman

Police were searching for a vulnerable woman who was missing in Bexhill.

Police said they searched an area close to the Ravenside Retail Park at approximately 6pm on Tuesday (May 14).

An eyewitness reported seeing police cars close to the Café on the Beach in Hastings Road, Bexhill.

A police spokesman, who confirmed it was a search for a vulnerable missing woman from Bexhill, said she was found at Galley Hill just before 8pm.

