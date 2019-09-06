Police ‘overwhelmed’ by response to puppy appeal

Police say they have been overwhelmed by the public’s response to an appeal to look after service puppies.

The Sussex Police Dog unit is no longer seeking applicants after hundreds of people put themselves forward to become foster carers for the adorable bundles of joy.

A spokesperson for the force said, “Thank you to everyone who responded to our advert to become a police puppy foster carer.

“Due to overwhelming interest in the post, we are no longer seeking applicants.

“We will continue to respond to all emails received, however please note that due to the extremely high volume of enquiries, this may take some time.

“Applicants’ details may be retained for future consideration. Thank you for your support.”

This comes after this newspaper shared an appeal on Friday (August 30) starring the infinitely cute Labrador pups Quaver and Quest – who are probably responsible for the surge in applications.

The Surrey Police and Sussex Police Dog Unit is made up of German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Spaniels and Labradors.

They are trained for multiple purposes including detecting drugs, weapons and explosives, searching for missing or wanted people, and assisting in public order incidents such as crowd control.