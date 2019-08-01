Police name kitesurfer who died in tragic accident at Camber Sands

Police have identified the man who died after falling onto a wall while attempting to kite surf at Camber Sands near Rye.

Clive Lambert, 47, of Lansdown Avenue, Orpington, Kent, died on Saturday, July 20, a day before his 48th birthday.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Emergency services went to the beach at Camber Sands near Rye, just after 10.10am on Saturday (July 20), after a report that a 47-year-old man had sustained serious injuries by falling on to a wall while attempting to kite surf.

“Sadly he was confirmed dead at the scene. His death is being treated a tragic accident and next of kin have been informed.”

