Police help relaunch ‘safe space’ scheme in Hastings

Run by independent charity Street Pastors, the scheme sees volunteers patrol the town centre providing care, basic first aid and support to those in need.

The team can also signpost people to support services that are available, provide vulnerable people with refuge as travel arrangements are made, help people from becoming victims of crime and assist with potentially volatile situations.

Sussex Police, the NHS and Hastings Borough Council have worked alongside Street Pastors to launch the scheme as the night time economy opens back up following the lockdown.

Members of Street Pastors with police officers. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210710-174148001

Inspector Aidan Cornwall, from the Hastings neighbourhood policing team, said, “The ‘safe space’ in Hastings is a vital support in the night time economy, being there for those who need a helping hand or who may become distressed in the town centre on our busy weekend nights.

“We are immensely proud of the work that the volunteers are doing and would encourage those enjoying the vibrant atmosphere in Hastings town centre to stop by and see the services on offer.”

The ‘safe space’ is open from 10pm on Saturday nights at His Place Church, Robertson Street.