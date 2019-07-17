Plans to transform drab wall at Warrior Square station with colourful seaside themed community mosaic

The Transition Town Hastings group is invited local people to come along and make a colourful seaside themed mosaic which will brighten up a grey wall next to Warrior Square railway station.

They are employing professional mosaic maker, Emma Harding, who will lead on workshops- inviting local schools, The Seaview Well-being Project, Gizmo DIY Theatre Company and the general public to design and complete the mosaic.

These workshops will all take place at Zoom Arts, part of station building, thereby supporting another voluntary group and bringing it to the attention of more people.

Workshops to create the mosaic will take place until July 19 from 10.30-4.30pm and everyone is welcome to come along.

They take place on Thursday July 18, 2.30pm - 4.30pm and Friday 19, 10am - 12.30pm and 1.30pm - 4pm.

Alison Cooper, of Transition Town Hastings, explained: “TTH was re-formed in 2015 with the intention of creating a more connected, healthier and more self-sufficient community.

“The idea for the mosaic came about during the past two years as Transition Town Hastings have been slowly transforming the visual, cultural and potential landscape around Warrior Square Station by creating a Fruit, Herb and Vegetable Community Garden.

“Their passion to grow and see the area literally, blossom, spills out around the Italianate building and it’s environs in the form of litter picking, sowing wild flower seeds and now transforming an ugly, concrete wall-laid bare by the removal of two vandalised and seedy telephone boxes into a gloriously vibrant ‘Welcome to St Leonards’ mosaic.

“We are very excited that the community will truly take ownership of this piece of art and we hope will love and protect it – thereby taking more care of the whole area.

For more information about what Transition Town Hastings do, to sign up to become a member or to donate, please go to their webiste at www.transitiontownhastings.org.uk.

