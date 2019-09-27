Plans to build hotel on Hastings town centre car park revealed

Plans to build a hotel and restaurant on a Hastings town centre car park have been revealed.

Hastings Borough Council has been approached by a developer with a view to redeveloping the Cornwallis Street car park into an 80-bedroom hotel and restaurant.

The proposal will be considered at the next cabinet meeting of the council.

Cllr Peter Chowney, leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “This car park was earmarked for development in our local plan.

“We had intended to develop it for housing, but Hastings is desperately short of tourism accommodation, so the idea of a new town centre hotel, within walking distance of the train station and town centre, is an exciting prospect.

“Based on standard occupancy rates there would be about 35,000 people staying overnight each year. That’s a huge benefit for tourism and the night-time economy in the town centre.

“Extra people in the town centre at evenings and weekends would offer retail shops and restaurants a real boost for their businesses and the hotel will provide additional employment.”

The council will also seek offers from other developers and hotel operators to ensure it obtains best value.

The site is already in the local development plan from 2015 as suitable for residential and retail use. There will be an opportunity for consultation as part of the planning process.