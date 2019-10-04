Plans for new leisure centre in Hastings

Proposals are being developed to provide a new leisure centre in place of Summerfields, with the option of a new cultural centre as well.

Hastings Borough Council says work is progressing well on plans to improve the Bohemia area of Hastings, which includes White Rock Gardens, The Oval and Summerfields.

Cllr Kim Forward, deputy leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “Although nothing may yet be visible ‘on the ground’, a lot of work has been going on to research the options available for the new leisure centre, and possibly a new cultural centre too.

“This has included detailed workshop discussions with the various users of Summerfields Leisure Centre and White Rock Gardens, and also the various arts and cultural groups in town.

“This work includes the costs and benefits of the different options, as there is no point developing grand plans that aren’t affordable.

“Our specialists are now analysing the feedback from the different groups who have been consulted and looking at the costs associated with each option.

“Their report is expected at the end of November, and we aim to discuss the options, and recommend a way forward at our cabinet meeting in December.”