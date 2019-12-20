Plans for new Hastings leisure and entertainment complex

A new leisure and entertainment centre for Hastings could be a step closer if approval is given for preparatory work at Hastings Borough Council’s cabinet next month.

Over the past few months, the council said experts have been developing ideas for the complex, which included consulting with sports, leisure and arts organisations in the town.

They have now produced a detailed report which will be considered at the cabinet meeting on January 6.

Cllr Kim Forward, the council’s deputy leader, said: “I am very hopeful that cabinet will agree in principle to a new leisure centre, leisure water, and entertainment centre on the Bohemia site, with the possibility of adding an arts centre too if we can get the necessary funding.

“This will significantly improve our leisure and cultural facilities, benefitting the local community and tourists, so helping to boost the economy.

“If agreed at cabinet, detailed survey work will be carried out in the area next year. A report will be brought back to cabinet next autumn, reporting on the results of this work. We would then expect to decide on the site of the leisure and entertainment centre.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform our leisure and entertainment facilities, benefitting local residents, visitors, and our economy.”

People can find out more about the proposals by at www.hastings.gov.uk/regeneration/bohemiadevelopment.

