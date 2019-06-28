Pestalozzi hosting two final events as it prepares to leave Sedlescombe after 60 years

The Pestalozzi International Foundation is hosting two final events as they share memories and celebrate more than 60 years of life in Sedlescombe.

The charity will welcome faces old and new to the Pestalozzi Centre for food and fun. The first event, ‘Photographs and Memories’, is on Friday, June 28 at 6.30pm and will be an evening of shared food and shared memories.

The evening will include a curry supper, photographic displays, a quiz, informative talks about Pestalozzi’s past and future and a silent auction of some Pestalozzi memorabilia.

The second event, ‘Tea with a Twist’, is being held at 2pm on Sunday, June 30. This will have a similar theme of memory sharing and informative talks, with guests being able to enjoy a delicious afternoon tea with an international twist in the company of Pestalozzi students and staff.

The silent auction will continue with the opportunity to bid on rare pieces of Pestalozzi’s past.

These events will be a unique opportunity for people to come and visit the Pestalozzi Village and interact with the students for the last time, before PGL take over the site. The East Sussex-based charity will be using the events as an opportunity to let supporters know about the exciting new scholarship programme which starts in September in partnership with United World Colleges.

Pestalozzi’s CEO, Susan Walton said: “Pestalozzi has a long and successful history here in Sedlescombe and we want to encourage as many people as possible to join us for these final two events before we embark on our exciting new programme.”

To book your tickets to these events, visit http://bit.ly/PestaJuneEvents or contact Pestalozzi directly by calling 01424 870444 or emailing office@pestalozzi.org.uk.