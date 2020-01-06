Person rescued from St Leonards kitchen fire

One person has been rescued from a fire at a property in St Leonards.

At 5.06pm on Saturday (January 4), firefighters from The Ridge and Hastings attended a kitchen fire at a residential property in West Hill Road, St Leonards.

Crews used carbon dioxide and two breathing apparatus’ to extinguish the flames.

A spokesman for the fire service said one person was rescued from the property.

Also on Saturday, at 4.17pm, firefighters from The Ridge, Hastings and Bexhill attended a fire in Church Road, St Leonards.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus’ and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Then at 6.41pm, Bexhill firefighters attended a residential property in Silchester Road, St Leonards, following reports of a flooding. According to a spokesman, crews isolated the leak and electrics.

On Sunday (January 5), at 4.08pm, Bexhill firefighters attended a residential property in Third Avenue, Bexhill following reports of a chimney fire.

Crews used a chimney kit to extinguish the fire, a spokesman added.