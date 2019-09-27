Partnership gives out thousands to Hastings projects

Residents of North-East Hastings gathered at the Bridge Community Centre on Saturday for the Annual General Meeting of Big Local North-East Hastings.

In 2012, 150 areas in the country were granted £1 million of National Lottery money to spend over a 10-year period, as local residents see fit, to improve their area.

North-East Hastings was one of these, with the Resident-Led Partnership (RLP) overseeing the spending. The meeting heard from chairman of the RLP, Richard Street, how

£107,759 had been allocated since the previous AGM.

He said: “Every penny paid out in grants has contributed to our mission to make the area a great place to live. We may not be able to change people’s lives but we can make them that bit better.”

£19,994 of this was through the Small Grants fund which invites organisations to bid for up to £1,066 to provide activities and services for residents of the Big Local Area. These have covered an enormous range including Christmas decorations in Ore Village, summer outings, a puppet workshop, play activities for young children and other activities for older youngsters. Older folk haven’t been neglected, with activities for them funded as well.

In addition, £107,349 was paid out in larger grants. These included a continuation of the highly popular Get Connected digital training for older people and two major projects aimed at teenagers, supporting the GAP Project and Motivate with Optivo’s Fresh Visions, both of which provide very constructive ways of engaging teenagers and diverting them from anti-social activities. Funding was also given to ensure the survival of the Men’s Shed in its present location at Manhattan Gardens.

In his annual report, Mr Street wrote: “Many residents of the area would never have had the opportunity to get away and experience great locations and activities further afield without this funding. The extensive programme of events over the school summer holidays has also provided respite for harassed parents and brilliant, new experiences for the children taking part.

“I was particularly pleased that we agreed to a grant to Sussex Prisoners Families to provide much-needed support to the families of those serving prison sentences who often face isolation and exclusion for no fault of their own.”

The partnership is always looking for new people living in the area to join them. Anybody interested should contact Jan Papworth on jan@hastingsvoluntaryaction.org.uk or 01424 444010.