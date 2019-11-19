Paramedics called to Hastings town centre restaurant

One person has been taken to hospital after an incident in a Hastings town centre restaurant.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed an ambulance was called to Waterfalls, in Robertson Street, at 12.50pm on Monday (November 18).

On Tuesday (November 19), a SECAmb spokesman said crews were responding to reports of person in need of medical attention.

He added: “One ambulance crew attended the scene and one patient was assessed and treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”

The spokesman did not say in what condition they were taken to hospital.