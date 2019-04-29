Packed Bexhill Beer Festival raises more than £3,000 for local charities

Bexhill Rotary Club’s popular Ale and Arty Festival was a huge success and raised more than £3,000 for local charities.

Those to benefit from the event were St Michaels Hospice, Prostate Cancer, and the Sara Lee Trust .

The event, which was held at the De La Warr Pavilion was packed with people who came to enjoy a selection of local real ales and ciders from small independent brewers.

SEE ALSO: Hastings woman guilty of being drunk in charge of a young child

They also enjoyed a fantastic line-up of live bands during the two day event.

The music on Friday night was provided by Harry Randle Marsh Band and Mad About Motown.

Saturday saw the Do Theys and The Chandeliers entertaining the crowd.

Bexhill Rotary President Graham Forster said: “I am delighted by this result and would like to thank all those who came along to join in the fun by sampling the beers and ciders on offer and listening to the bands on the stage

“I would also like to thank our commercial supporters for buying advertising space in the Tasting Notes programme and those who sponsored individual barrels.

Lastly this event would not have happened without the effort of organising Rotarian Perry Puddefoot and his fellow committee members and those Rotarians who worked over the two nights and before and after the Festival .Thank you all.

It is reassuring to know that all the effort was worthwhile and the funds raised will go to such excellent causes.”

Earlier this year Bexhill Rotary made a donation of £2,000 to the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance and making a visit to its base in Redhill.

See also: Banned Hastings driver was using mobile phone at wheel on the A21

See also: Famous Hastings pub re-opens with a new look