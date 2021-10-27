Over £120,000 raised for dad-of-three given three months to live with terminal cancer

Steve Philbey outside his shop, Antiques on Sea, in St Leonards at the weekend, where he held a two-day stock clearance to raise money for his family following his terminal cancer diagnosis. Picture by Danny Wood SUS-211027-102709001

Steve Philbey, 41, sold the entire stock of his shop, Antiques on Sea, in Tower Road, St Leonards, two weeks ago to provide money for his wife Hayley and three children, aged 12, ten and six, as he doesn’t have life insurance.

It came after he received the devastating news has has three months to live. He was first diagnosed with colon and bowel cancer in May.

Steve’s best friend, Danny Wood, launched a Gofundme page to raise cash for Steve’s family.

Steve Philbey, centre, with friends and visitors to his shop in St Leonards. Picture by Danny Wood SUS-211027-102720001

Since it was launched, Steve has received a huge outpouring of support from the Hastings community and all over the world.

As of today, more than £123,000 has been raised. One donor, Peter Stavri, gave £5,000.

“As you can imagine this is an extremely upsetting time for everyone who loves and knows Steve, but Steve’s limited time left should be to spend quality time with his family and friends and not worry about money and the future of his family,” Danny wrote on the Gofundme page.

“I want to add that both Steve and Hayley were not for this page being set up as they do not want charity. They have eventually agreed because they do need the help. Having known Steve nearly all my life he is the first person to put his hand in his pocket to help someone.”

In an update on the page on Monday (October 25), Danny said: “Steve and his family have just got home after a nice holiday on the Isle of Wight. He is doing okay at the moment. He wants me to again pass on his thanks and love to everyone who has shown him and his family love and care over the past month.”

Steve has had a number of shops in Hastings, and has run Antiques on Sea for the past eight years. He is the sole provider for his family.