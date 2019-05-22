Open top bus arrives this summer offering fun way to visit seafront attractions

A special open-top bus will be running in Hastings and St Leonards this summer. Stagecoach has unveiled the colourful double decker featuring a design showing all the fun things to do along the seaside route.

The colourful bus rolls into service from Saturday May 25, running at weekends and Bank holidays and every day during the school half-term and summer holidays. Passengers will be able to hop on and off at bus stops all along the seaside route which will run between Harley Shute and Hastings Old Town.

Hugh Loy, Stagecoach local operations manager said: “We’re proud to be offering something to complement that and add to the fantastic variety of attractions for locals and visitors.”

The Shipwreck Museum, Adventure Golf and True Crime Museum are among the attractions along the route which will start and finish at Combe Haven Holiday Park.

Rach Honey at the Holiday Park said: “The new open-top bus is such a brilliant addition to the local area.”

The service will run hourly through the day with a single adult fare costing up to £3.40 for the full length of the route. There will also be a hop on and hop off ‘dayrider’ ticket allowing unlimited travel for £4.50 (or £3.20 for under 19s). Accompanied children will be able to travel for £1 each with any adult ticket holder.

Open-top route 66 will operate daily during May half term from Saturday May 25 June 2 then on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 June to 21 July. It resumes a daily service in the summer holiday from 24 July to 8 September. Timetables are available at local outlets, on local buses and at stagecoachbus.com/hastingsopentop.

