Only in Hastings would you find Winkle Tossing as a competitive sport

People lined up in Hastings Old Town to compete for a Winkle Tossing trophy.

The quirky event was one of a number being organised by the historic Hastings Winkle Club to rais money for local good causes during Hastings old Town Carnival Week.

Winkle Club Putting SUS-190820-083258001

The Club also inducted four new members in a ceremony on Winkle Island with the support of the Hastings Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

This was immediately followed by the eagerly awaited re-enactment of the ancient game of Winkle Tossing where contestants pitch winkles in to different sized containers.

SEE ALSO: Hastings Old Town loses one of its great characters

The eventual winner was Stuart Ramsay who defeated runner up Stuart Homewood in a play-off.

The Junior ‘Tossing Victor’ was Martha White.

The annual Putting Competition was held on the Wednesday of Old Town Week, thanks to the generosity of the Adventure Golf management, and some impressive scores were put together.

Trophies were awarded to Michael Taylor (Best Male Score), Jacqui Rose (Best Female) and in the Junior Section Freddie Novis and Amy Horncastle shot the best scores and lowest round totals.

Vice President of the Winkle Club, Richard Stevens said: “The Winkle Club is very pleased with the support received for these two fun events and more than £400 was raised for the charitable purposes that the Club supports which is excellent news.”

The Winkle Club also had a winning float in this year’s carnival procession and sponsored a Blue Plaque in memory of ‘Biddy The Tubman.’ This was unveiled on Sunday August 11 in West Street, Old Town. Visit www. winkleclub.org for more.

See also: Wasp levels will be at seven year high over bank holiday weekend - here is how to avoid being stung

See also: Hastings pensioner who assaulted woman is banned from Old Town pub