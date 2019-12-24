Only in Hastings would you find conkers played with sprouts at Christmas

People will be gathering at the Jenny Lind pub in Hastings Old Town on Boxing Day to face off in the annual Spronkers contest.

The popular annual tradition, now in its 11th year, is organised as a fund raiser for Hastings Borough Bonfire Society, is the dame as conkers but with sprouts on a string.

The fun starts at 2pm and anyone can come along and take part. Entry is £2 with proceeds going toward putting on next year’s bonfire celebrations.

The Jenny Lind is based at 69 High Street.

