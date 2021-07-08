Next to close Bexhill Ravenside Retail Park store: this is when
A major retailer has announced it will be closing its store at Ravenside Retail Park.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 10:24 am
Next will shut for the final time on August 7.
A spokesman for the company said they could not provide any further information at this time.
Next previously closed its Hastings store, in Priory Meadow shopping centre, in 2012, making the store at Ravenside Retail Park the nearest.
The closest store is now located in Eastbourne