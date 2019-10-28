Newly launched website will help promote tourism in Hastings and Rother

A newly launched website will help promote tourism in the Hastings and the 1066 area.

1066 Country Marketing, which promotes 1066 Country to visitors, has launched its new website.

The launch took place in Battle on Hastings Day, Monday October 14, and was attended by over 60 partners.

Stewart Drew, chair of 1066 Country Marketing, explained: “Our new website www.visit1066country.com marks the end of a long process which saw the introduction of a new strategy, refreshed communications, and a new way of marketing to our key target audiences.

“We have been assisted in this by Sussex-based Blue Sail and local company Playne Design. This work prepares us for the next ten years, ensuring that we concentrate on our most important markets. The website gives us the opportunity to more effectively promote the region, the individual destinations within it, and new contemporary themes such as culture, music and active sports.

“We’ve had some really good feedback already, and I would like to pay tribute to everyone who has helped us, including our own in-house team.

“Tourism is really big business locally, worth well over £600m to the local economy annually, and supporting over 14,000 jobs, so it is vital that we continue to invest in marketing 1066 Country.

“If any tourism or leisure business would like to find out more about our work and showcase their business to potential visitors regionally, nationally and internationally contact 1066membership@hastings.gov.uk.”

