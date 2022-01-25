New restaurant to open in Hastings shopping centre

Khalid’s Kitchen will offer home-made traditional Arabic food including shawarma, falafel, kofte, rice bowls and vegan dishes.

Head chef and owner Khalid took over the keys to the 1,518 sq ft unit in Queens Road, Hastings town centre, in December last year and is busy refurbishing the place. He is expected to open next month.

Khalid’s Kitchen will open on Queens Road in Hastings town centre.

Khalid, who already runs a take away outlet in St Leonards, said: “I am so excited to be opening our first restaurant here in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre. It’s something I have wanted to do for a long time as I have a strong passion for cooking Middle Eastern food.”

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre manager Andy Harvey said: “Khalid’s Kitchen is an excellent addition to the centre’s food and beverage offering. Over the years it has become apparent that the local community has a desire for all types of cuisines, and our food outlets have always proven popular. We wish Khalid and his team the best of luck with his new venture.”

Khalid, owner of Khalid’s Kitchen and head chef.