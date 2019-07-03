New Hastings art gallery to open

A new, independent art gallery will open to the public on Saturday (July 6).

Hastings Contemporary, formerly the Jerwood Gallery, on The Stade in the Old Town, held a launch event yesterday (Tuesday, July 2).

The gallery opens with two major exhibitions, which champion the medium of painting, called Tal R: eventually all museums will be ships, and Roy Oxlade: Shine Out Fair Sun.

Tal R works with a wide range of media from painting to textile design and from sculpture to video art.

Roy Oxlade: Shine Out Fair Sun is the first major public gallery exhibition of British artist Roy Oxlade (1924-2014).

It features work from more than 50 years of Mr Oxlade’s artistic output, including some of his earliest paintings produced in the 1950s while studying under David Bomberg, alongside Frank Auerbach and Leon Kossoff.

Sir Quentin Blake’s new exhibition Quentin Blake: The New Dress, Blake features a series of delicate sketchbook drawings of characters exploring transformation and structure via fashioned outfits.

On the choice of Hastings Contemporary’s inaugural artists, director Liz Gilmore stated: “We are excited to launch Hastings Contemporary with major exhibitions of Tal R and Roy Oxlade, alongside one-room display of David Bomberg and our artist patron Sir Quentin Blake.

“The extraordinary talents, abundant creativity and intuitive approach of each artist, fly the flag for painting.

“We’re excited to be launching this new chapter in Hastings history and to continue to bring world-class exhibitions to our cherished seaside town.”

Sir Nicholas Serota, chairman of Arts Council England, said: “The opening of Hastings Contemporary marks a new chapter for a gallery that has already made a big impact in the life of the town and has won a reputation for presenting exciting shows in its award-winning building.”

