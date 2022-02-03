New cocktail club to open in Hastings this month

Hastings Cocktail Club will open in the former Walkers Bar, in Robertson Street, on “Valentine’s weekend”.

It said its “grand opening” will be from 6pm until late on Friday, February 11, with customers given canapes on arrival, and food served until 8pm. It will be open from 12pm the next day (February 12), and 12pm until 9pm on the Sunday.

On Valentine’s Day (Monday, February 14) it will open from 5pm to 9pm and is serving a “Valentine’s platter and wine” for £20.