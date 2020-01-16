New club aims to spread happiness in Hastings

A new social club has been set up for adults in town to combat loneliness.

John Cooper, known as John C, and friend Danny Sloggett, launched Hastings Happy Club and are in the process of finding a venue.

The aim of the club is for people to meet and socialise, raise money for charities, highlight their work, and bring donations of food and clothes for those in need.

It is hoped the new club will meet on the first week of every month from 6pm to 8pm and sponsors are needed.

John said: “The name Happy Club came from my friend Danny, who is a reality TV star, who set up Jaywick Sands Happy Club in Essex. He was on Channel 5, which filmed the first Happy Club. He was also on Inside Out, which did a report on his club.

“The club is designed to give this town a voice. People can come and have a cup of tea and mingle with others. We will be working with local authorities, such as the council and homelessness charities.

“Since I started this lots of people have contacted me, wanting to jump on board.”

John is a YouTube blogger and can be found via @John C live.

His friend Danny highlights issues in Jaywick, Essex, which is one of England’s most deprived neighbourhoods.

John added: “At the club people will discuss issues to do with Hastings. We will also be raising awareness of issues and promoting charities by filming for social media.”

More information about the club can be found at www.hastingshappyclub.org.uk.

Alternatively email hastingshappyclublive@outlook.com or ring 07983 824897.

Hastings Happy Club can be found on Twitter by searching @hastingshappyc and on Instagram: @hastingshappyclublive.

