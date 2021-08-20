New Bexhill Festival offers two days of family fun at Glyne Gap this weekend

Bexhill 100 Club will have classic cars on display and Bexhill Lions hold a fun Dog Show on Sunday at 10.30am.

Saturday sees Terrier Racing at 10.30am.

There will be a big beer garden, children’s fun, cream teas, food vendors, live music, stands, funfair attractions and free parking. Bexhill Boxing Club will be putting on displays and there will be martial arts displays, while Bexhill Wheelers will have classic cycles on display.

Bexhill Festival Poster SUS-211108-110626001

Other groups in attendance include Bexhill Anglers and the Neighbourhood Gardeners. Bexhill Radio will be broadcasting live and a number of local charities will be there too.

Organiser Sharon Blagrove, of Bentleys Events, said: ‘It is my pleasure to introduce a brand new yearly festival for Bexhill. I hope it will uplift people and give them something to look forward to after being in lockdown for so long. It is time for some fun.

“Charities have been hit very hard, so I wanted to give them an opportunity to join in and hopefully they will be well supported. The event has covid compliant measures and I want everyone to keep social distancing a priority, it is possible to have fun, and keep safe.”

Gates open at 10.30am on both days and admission is £5 adults on the gate. Under 16’s go free. It is being sponsored by Hastings Direct.