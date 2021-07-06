New app allows visitors to check how busy Bexhill and Camber beaches are

Beach Check UK allows visitors to discover nearby beaches that are quieter and less crowded.

Working on a traffic light system that uses technology and on-the-ground authorised users who assign a colour code to beaches according to the number of visitors, ability for social distancing to be maintained and number of car park spaces, the app aims to reduce overcrowding at coastal areas and encourage safe social distancing.

Piloted by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council in summer 2020, the app was developed to help manage overcrowding of the area’s beaches following easing of the first national lockdown. In its first phase, it had around 40,000 downloads.

Bexhill beach. Picture: Steve Hunnisett

The app is now available at beaches in Bexhill and Camber Sands.

Following its successful first phase, the app has been funded by the government’s Local Digital Collaboration Unit at MHCLG the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to roll it out nationally.

Minister Luke Hall said: “We want everyone to safely enjoy a well-deserved summer this year, while continuing to minimise the spread of the coronavirus,” says Local Government Minister Luke Hall.

“That’s why the Government is funding Europe’s first innovative beach check app to allow people to check whether beaches are busy before travelling to avoid a surge of visitors. This will allow coastal communities to carefully welcome back visitors and will help local areas bounce back from the hardship faced by the pandemic.”

Camber Sands in April 2021. SUS-210804-160027001

The National Coastal Tourism Academy is supporting BCP Council in the roll out of their app and is encouraging resorts nationwide to adopt it.

“When temperatures have soared both this year and last, we have witnessed over-crowding on numerous hot-spot beaches around the country. This app developed by BCP Council allows users to plan ahead, travel to quieter areas to ensure safe social distancing,” said NCTA Director Samantha Richardson.

“We have one of the world’s most amazing coastlines and this year we hope that many UK visitors will explore a new stretch of the coast and have the holiday of a lifetime.”