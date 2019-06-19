Networking lunch to help improve the community

A community integration and networking event called ‘Help the community Help Themselves’ was held at the Cinnamon Spice restaurant, St Leonards last week.

Organised by Mohammed Akmol Ali, the purpose of the event was to bring the community together and share experiences and expertise.

In his speech to the group Bilal Ansari spoke about his interpretation of ‘One Hastings, many voices’ - how Hastings, as a diverse community works together to achieve common goals.

Judy Rogers, cabinet member for Hastings Borough Council, said:

“I was delighted to be able to attend the lunch generously provided by Cinnamon Spice.

“The event, supported by the East Sussex Muslim Association proved a great success enabling individuals, charities and community groups to meet and exchange ideas.”