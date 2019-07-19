National recognition for Safehaven Women Hastings team

A group that helps vulnerable women has been announced as a winner in this year’s Love Britain & Ireland Awards.

Safehaven Women (Hastings) was presented with the award in the Social Justice category.

The awards celebrate and recognise outstanding Christian organisations making an impact in their communities.

Sarah Larkin, from Safehaven, said: “We are delighted to have won the Social Justice Award at the Love Britain and Ireland Awards June 2019. We feel honoured and encouraged to receive this award and thank all those who nominated us.

“Safehaven Women is a drop-in to bless vulnerable women in our town to show them love, offer them hope and to give them the dignity they deserve. Safehaven Women is a safe space where women come to hang out, enjoy delicious food, a hot or cold drink and to be listened to. There is also a chance to get pampered. There is always a craft activity to do and clothes and sanitary products to give away. Women come from all walks of life. It’s a place where they feel accepted, make new friends and build community.Safehaven Women is a place to combat loneliness, to build self-esteem and to encourage women to become the best version of themselves.”

Safehaven Women is open on Thursdays during term-time only. Doors open 12.30pm to 2.30pm. Entrance on Claremont near the Hastings Library.

