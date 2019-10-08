Mystery surrounds baby face sculpture found on Bexhill and Eastbourne beaches

Mystery surrounds the origin of a baby face sculpture found on the beaches of Bexhill and Eastbourne.

The baby face is a cast-like sculpture and was discovered by Erroll Spinks and his partner Louise Batt, in the shingle opposite the View Hotel in Eastbourne.

Lyndsey found this sculpture on Bexhill beach

Erroll said he didn’t know what to do with it and thought about going to the authorities as he was confused as to why it was on the beach.

READ MORE:

• Decision on future of Bexhill nurseries met with anger

• Petanque players ‘bouled over’ by revamped Bexhill court

• New Sidley skatepark near Bexhill set to open next year

After an appeal by our sister paper, the Eastbourne Herald, Lyndsey Diamond got in touch to say she had also seen the baby face on the seafront in Bexhill.

Lyndsey said, “I have seen the same baby face in Bexhill seafront about two weeks ago.”

She sent in photos which match the original baby face and said she left the sculpture where she found it.

Lyndsey said, “I took two pictures of the baby face and left it where it was. I have no idea how it appeared on the Eastbourne seafront.”

Do you know anything about the baby face sculpture? If so, email bexhill.observer@jpimedia.co.uk or call 01424 854242.