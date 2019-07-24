More than 50 super free summer holiday activities for children in Hastings

The Active Hastings project is providing 60 free summer holiday activities to suit children of all ages.

Active Hastings is run by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council.

SEE ALSO: Creative summer holiday fun for kids at Hastings Museum

Andy Batsford, lead councillor for leisure, said: “We understand how hard it can be to give your kids a great summer on a tight budget.

“Money, childcare, activities, and even food, are serious anxieties for low-income working families, and this can become even more difficult in the school holidays.

“Thanks to funding from Big Local North East Hastings, Hastings Opportunity Area, Optivo, Orbit Housing and the Safer Hastings Partnership, Active Hastings are aiming to reduce the pressure on families by providing a whole host of free activities for families to take part in within their own neighbourhoods.

“Activities include weekly Summer Streets (Play and Sport activities) in eight streets across the town; Street Bite sessions for 10-16 year olds at Broomgrove Community Centre and Hollington Youth Centre, including sport and craft activities alongside special workshops such as DJing, graffiti art and team building games and a free healthy lunch; tennis coaching in Alexandra Park; girls only sessions in fashion design, dance, tumbling; and a family fitness rave on the Pier.

It only takes 150 minutes a week for adults and 60 a day for children to get fitter, healthier and happier.

The full programme of activities for Active Hastings can be downloaded at hastings.gov.uk/activehastings.

See also: Popular free beach concert returns to Hastings

See also: See Pirate Day pictures