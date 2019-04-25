Molly and Norman celebrate nearly 200 years

Two residents of Grosvenor House Care Home in St Leonards celebrated their birthdays recently having clocked up nearly 200 years between them.

Norman Winter turned 102, while Molly Kitchen marked her 97th birthday.

Judith Cooper, from the care home, said: “Norman and Molly were joined by family and friends, with care staff celebrating with both of them on their special day.

“Our manager Mandy Newport supplied Champagne for all to toast the lovely pair.

“We had the pleasure of the Mayor Nigel Sinden for the afternoon. He presented flowers and a card to each of our residents celebrating their birthday, which was very generous of him. I feel privileged to be the activities coordinator, and be allowed to arrange a wonderful afternoon for these two lovely people.”

See also: Drink driver failed to stop after accident

See also: Hastings shoplifter jailed after attacking man in Co-op