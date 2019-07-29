Missing woman was last seen in Hastings

Police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in Hastings.

Julia Percival was last seen on Sunday, July 28, around 5.30pm when she said she was meeting a friend. She said she would return to where she has been staying at 11pm but has not returned.

Police said the 47-year-old has been in Hastings since July 13 although she usually lives in Worthing and also has connections to Eastbourne and Brighton.

She is white, 5ft 5in, has long dark hair, is very slim, walks with a hunched back and has tattoos on both arms. It is unknown what she was wearing but she often wears a black hooded top, black jeans and shoes.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is, is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1738 of 28/07.